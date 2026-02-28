Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Down 40.7% in February

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,724 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the January 29th total of 60,256 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,972 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,972 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mike Zoi sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $35,627.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,394,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,353.54. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 86,852 shares of company stock worth $311,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Trading Up 5.4%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorsport Games stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSGM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on MSGM

About Motorsport Games

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.