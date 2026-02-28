Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1487 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

