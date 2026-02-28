Morgan Stanley Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $235.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $234.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $233.31.
Boston Beer Trading Up 0.4%
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.21. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business had revenue of $385.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 606.1% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Beer Company Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.
Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.
