Morgan Stanley Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $235.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2026

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAMFree Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $234.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE SAM opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $185.34 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.06 and a 200-day moving average of $214.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.21. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business had revenue of $385.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 606.1% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.