Morgan Stanley Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $220.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of AMT opened at $191.72 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 52-week low of $166.88 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 126.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 69.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $2,871,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in American Tower by 92.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

