Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,882 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,105,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $86,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in American International Group by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in American International Group by 2,473.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

