Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 36,435 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $65,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 67.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.