Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 33,494 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,494 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $92,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 95.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 564.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on shares of MetLife and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 4.38%.The business had revenue of $52.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

