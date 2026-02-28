Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $61,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 306.4% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 4.5%

IBKR stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,750. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

