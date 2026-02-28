Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 746,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $67,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $4,558,971.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,676,574.68. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 289,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,267,488.52. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $24,530,685. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5%

ACGL stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Key Headlines Impacting Arch Capital Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arch reported a solid quarterly result earlier this year (beat on EPS and revenue), giving investors confidence in earnings power and underwriting performance. (Background)

Arch reported a solid quarterly result earlier this year (beat on EPS and revenue), giving investors confidence in earnings power and underwriting performance. (Background) Positive Sentiment: Arch’s board declared a dividend on a series of preferred shares, which supports income investors and signals capital allocation discipline. Article Title

Arch’s board declared a dividend on a series of preferred shares, which supports income investors and signals capital allocation discipline. Positive Sentiment: Short interest has fallen materially from ~7.05M shares to about 5.59M shares (as of Feb 13), reducing potential downward pressure from short covering; short-interest ratio ~2.6 days. (Feb 13 short-interest data)

Short interest has fallen materially from ~7.05M shares to about 5.59M shares (as of Feb 13), reducing potential downward pressure from short covering; short-interest ratio ~2.6 days. (Feb 13 short-interest data) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other market sites note increased investor attention on ACGL, which can boost volume and volatility but is not a directional catalyst on its own. Article Title

Zacks and other market sites note increased investor attention on ACGL, which can boost volume and volatility but is not a directional catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Mentions of ACGL in investor letters/fund reports (e.g., Q4 fund commentary) are present but don’t point to a clear company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Mentions of ACGL in investor letters/fund reports (e.g., Q4 fund commentary) are present but don’t point to a clear company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: There are conflicting/odd short‑interest data points in some feeds (entries showing 0 shares/NaN), so verify with the exchange’s official short‑interest release before drawing conclusions. (Data anomaly)

There are conflicting/odd short‑interest data points in some feeds (entries showing 0 shares/NaN), so verify with the exchange’s official short‑interest release before drawing conclusions. (Data anomaly) Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research recently trimmed several near‑term and FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates for ACGL (multiple quarter and year cuts), which could weigh on valuation and near‑term sentiment. Article Title

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

