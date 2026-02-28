Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $81,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of IRM opened at $108.26 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $115.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 225.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 720.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $5,760,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,231.10. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,025. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.