Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $60.05 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $60,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 632,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $475,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 107,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,636,402.48. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $26,042,138.76. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,784 shares of company stock worth $10,410,697. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $306.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $311.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.36.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

