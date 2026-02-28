Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $101.08 Million Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,927 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $101,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $47,494.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,830.46. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,032,537.67. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $2,322,692. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $65.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Featured Stories

