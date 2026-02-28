Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,130 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $84,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 229.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 91,966 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $279.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $300.00 price target on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $61,227.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 133,781 shares in the company, valued at $38,276,081.91. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,606 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

