Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $89,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 748.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY‑2027 guidance: Dell reported Q4 EPS and revenue above consensus and issued FY‑2027 revenue and EPS guidance well above street expectations, which investors see as evidence the company is capitalizing on AI demand. Article Link

Q4 beat and raised FY‑2027 guidance: Dell reported Q4 EPS and revenue above consensus and issued FY‑2027 revenue and EPS guidance well above street expectations, which investors see as evidence the company is capitalizing on AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Massive AI-server opportunity: Management projects roughly $50 billion in AI server revenue for the fiscal year and highlighted a record backlog (~$43B), signaling continued strong enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Article Link

Massive AI-server opportunity: Management projects roughly $50 billion in AI server revenue for the fiscal year and highlighted a record backlog (~$43B), signaling continued strong enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AI revenue surge this quarter: Dell disclosed AI‑optimized server revenue jumped materially year-over-year (near ~$9B for the quarter, +300%+ ranges reported), showing the business already contributing significant top-line growth. Article Link

AI revenue surge this quarter: Dell disclosed AI‑optimized server revenue jumped materially year-over-year (near ~$9B for the quarter, +300%+ ranges reported), showing the business already contributing significant top-line growth. Positive Sentiment: Record annual results & shareholder actions: Dell posted record full‑year revenue and signaled durability in its data‑center franchise; the company also boosted its dividend, which supports investor confidence. Article Link

Record annual results & shareholder actions: Dell posted record full‑year revenue and signaled durability in its data‑center franchise; the company also boosted its dividend, which supports investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Multiple firms raised price targets and kept/raised ratings after the print (examples include Barclays, Raymond James, Mizuho), reinforcing the buy-side narrative around Dell’s AI momentum. Article Link

Analyst optimism: Multiple firms raised price targets and kept/raised ratings after the print (examples include Barclays, Raymond James, Mizuho), reinforcing the buy-side narrative around Dell’s AI momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Supply‑chain / cost note: Management acknowledged memory cost pressures and supply dynamics, but said Dell has largely managed shortages — a potential margin headwind if component costs rise further. Article Link

Supply‑chain / cost note: Management acknowledged memory cost pressures and supply dynamics, but said Dell has largely managed shortages — a potential margin headwind if component costs rise further. Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts are uniformly bullish: some firms (e.g., Morgan Stanley) remain cautious and maintain underweight ratings with lower targets, reminding investors there is still debate on valuation and sustainability. Article Link

Dell Technologies Trading Up 21.8%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 229.86%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.