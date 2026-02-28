Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,209 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $76,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,691,139,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,825,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,550,990,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,340,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,284,938,000 after acquiring an additional 565,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,428,000 after acquiring an additional 192,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $695.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $677.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $656.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.