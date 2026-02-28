Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 30,890 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $73,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.5% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,406,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $34,985,598.93. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,709,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,738,348.88. This trade represents a 22.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $861,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,204.15. The trade was a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 1,408,389 shares of company stock valued at $35,154,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 4.0%

PRU stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $15.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.