Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,249,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,989 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $84,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Kroger by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,692,000 after buying an additional 66,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

NYSE:KR opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

