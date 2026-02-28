Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $71,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,001,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,267,000 after purchasing an additional 604,953 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,265,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,265,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $537,418,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 107.79%.

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

