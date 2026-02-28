Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,709,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $104,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

