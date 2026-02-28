Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM Stock Position Lessened by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.49% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,041,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $15,201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 192,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,469,000.
Key Headlines Impacting Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Here are the key news stories impacting Mirum Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong product growth — Mirum reported ~50% year-over-year revenue growth driven by Livmarli and other drug sales, topping estimates and providing fundamental support for the stock. Mirum’s Q4 Earnings Lag, Higher Product Sales Drive Y/Y Revenues
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target raises — Stifel raised its price target to $125 (buy) and TD Cowen raised its target to $117 (buy), signaling continued analyst confidence and suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Analyst Coverage (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus roundup — several coverage notes were published (13-analyst roundup) that summarize mixed but generally constructive views; useful for gauging street positioning. 13 Analysts Have This To Say About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
- Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst moves — RBC and Citizens JPM trimmed targets modestly but kept outperform/market outperform ratings, indicating conviction despite small PT adjustments. RBC Commentary (Street Insider)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts available — management commentary from the Q4 call provides more detail on commercialization cadence and upcoming catalysts; worth reviewing for guidance tone and commercialization cadence. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript (Fool)
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — Mirum reported a GAAP loss of ($0.11) vs. consensus of $0.02, a notable EPS miss that can weigh on sentiment despite the revenue beat. Mirum Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance mixed — management set FY2026 revenue guidance of $630–$650M vs. a consensus near $646M, leaving limited upside to Street expectations and creating potential downside if execution slips. Press Release / Guidance (Company PDF)
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term pullback coverage — commentary and retail pieces explaining intra-day/short-term weakness (e.g., articles on why MIRM was down) may amplify volatility even as fundamentals improve. Why MIRM Stock Is Down 13.46% (AAII)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $940,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,558,370.20. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $101,288.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,446.79. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,136 shares of company stock worth $4,352,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.
Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.
