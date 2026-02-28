Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM Stock Position Lessened by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.49% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,041,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $15,201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 192,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,469,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $940,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,558,370.20. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $101,288.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,446.79. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,136 shares of company stock worth $4,352,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

