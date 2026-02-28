Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ:MIMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 818,050 shares, an increase of 317.8% from the January 29th total of 195,812 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,372,268 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,372,268 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mint Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of MIMI stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Mint Incorporation has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Get Mint Incorporation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mint Incorporation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mint Incorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mint Incorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mint Incorporation by 71.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mint Incorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mint Incorporation in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIMI

About Mint Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

Mint, Inc Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.