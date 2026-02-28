Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.200-9.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Middleby also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.900-2.020 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Middleby Stock Up 1.1%

MIDD stock opened at $168.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.50. Middleby has a 52-week low of $110.82 and a 52-week high of $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.The business had revenue of $866.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.200-9.360 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 780 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.52 per share, with a total value of $100,245.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,452.92. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Middleby

Here are the key news stories impacting Middleby this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and ratings — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $197 (outperform) and KeyCorp boosted its target to $190 (overweight); street research upgraded forecasts after the results. These upgrades helped lift sentiment. Analysts Boost Forecasts After Q4

Analysts raised targets and ratings — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $197 (outperform) and KeyCorp boosted its target to $190 (overweight); street research upgraded forecasts after the results. These upgrades helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Middleby reported $2.42 EPS vs. consensus $2.27, showing underlying profitability strength that supported the stock despite other headwinds. MIDD Beats Q4 Estimates

Q4 EPS beat — Middleby reported $2.42 EPS vs. consensus $2.27, showing underlying profitability strength that supported the stock despite other headwinds. Positive Sentiment: New Smart Kitchen Innovation Centre — Middleby launched a Smart Kitchen Innovation Centre, signaling continued investment in product R&D and commercial tech that could drive future wins in foodservice and OEM channels. Smart Kitchen Innovation Centre

New Smart Kitchen Innovation Centre — Middleby launched a Smart Kitchen Innovation Centre, signaling continued investment in product R&D and commercial tech that could drive future wins in foodservice and OEM channels. Positive Sentiment: Food‑processing spin‑off leadership named — Middleby named Mark Salman CEO and Mark Bowie COO of the Food Processing business ahead of its planned Q2 2026 separation, a structural move that could unlock value for shareholders. Leadership for Food Processing Spin‑off

Food‑processing spin‑off leadership named — Middleby named Mark Salman CEO and Mark Bowie COO of the Food Processing business ahead of its planned Q2 2026 separation, a structural move that could unlock value for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Updated 2026 revenue target and portfolio optimization — Management outlined a 2026 revenue target of $3.27B–$3.36B as it accelerates portfolio optimization; this clarifies the plan but is lower than some prior street expectations. 2026 Revenue Target & Portfolio Plan

Updated 2026 revenue target and portfolio optimization — Management outlined a 2026 revenue target of $3.27B–$3.36B as it accelerates portfolio optimization; this clarifies the plan but is lower than some prior street expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials posted — Full earnings transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want to dig into segment details and management commentary. Q4 Earnings Transcript & Deck

Earnings materials posted — Full earnings transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want to dig into segment details and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and soft revenue guidance — Q4 sales of $866.4M missed the ~$1.01B consensus, and management set Q1 revenue guidance ($760M–$788M) and FY revenue guidance (~$3.3B–$3.4B) well below analyst estimates, which could limit upside until top‑line recovery is visible. Revenue Miss & Soft Guidance

Revenue miss and soft revenue guidance — Q4 sales of $866.4M missed the ~$1.01B consensus, and management set Q1 revenue guidance ($760M–$788M) and FY revenue guidance (~$3.3B–$3.4B) well below analyst estimates, which could limit upside until top‑line recovery is visible. Negative Sentiment: Profitability nuance — The company reported a negative net margin (reported -5.22%) despite the EPS beat, a metric investors will watch as revenue headwinds and integration costs from portfolio actions play out. Earnings Summary & Metrics

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 4,256.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after purchasing an additional 705,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,899,000 after buying an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Middleby by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Further Reading

