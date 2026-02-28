MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,892 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 29th total of 120,571 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock in the third quarter valued at $86,000.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ STRK opened at $78.34 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.13.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a global leader in enterprise analytics and business intelligence software. The company develops and markets a comprehensive analytics platform that enables organizations to visualize and analyze data from multiple sources, build interactive dashboards, and deliver insights through web and mobile applications. Its product suite includes on-premise and cloud-based offerings, designed to support large-scale deployments across a wide range of industries, from financial services and healthcare to retail and manufacturing.

Founded in 1989 by Chairman and co-founder Michael Saylor and co-founder Sanju Bansal, MicroStrategy has grown from a boutique software startup into an established public company.

