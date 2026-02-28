Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $392.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $660.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.95.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

