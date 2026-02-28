Michael Wattenbarger Sells 592 Shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Wattenbarger sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $63,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,018.40. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.5%

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $124.43.

Addus HomeCare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. MarketBeat ADUS Institutional Holdings

Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Stephens PT story

Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. MarketBeat short interest

Short‑interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. CEO SEC filing

Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short‑term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra‑day pressure. AmericanBankingNews piece

Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short‑term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra‑day pressure. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales (e.g., EVP Cliff Blessing) were also reported; while individually minor, the wave of coordinated filings increases headline risk and may trigger mechanical selling. InsiderTrades alert

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,469,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,837,000 after acquiring an additional 268,192 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 212,192 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 137,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,390,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

