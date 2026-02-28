Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) CFO Sells $834,352.80 in Stock

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $834,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 124,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,772.35. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.1%

MTH opened at $75.38 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.12. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 265.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore set a $77.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single‐family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high‐performance features aimed at reducing long‐term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

Featured Stories

