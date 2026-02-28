Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNAF) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MDNAF – Get Free Report) is one of 458 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Medicenna Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 5.42, meaning that their average stock price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medicenna Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors 4898 9969 15994 376 2.38

Profitability

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.25%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medicenna Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -142.13% -90.31% Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -$8.48 million -6.07 Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors $432.07 million -$67.78 million -10.60

Medicenna Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Medicenna Therapeutics. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medicenna Therapeutics peers beat Medicenna Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA55, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial to treat rGBM; MDNA109, an enhanced version of IL-2 to activate and proliferate the immune cells needed to fight cancer; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and graft versus host disease (GvHD); MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist to treat solid tumors; and MDNA132, an IL-13 Superkine to chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) platform. In addition, it provides BiSKITs platform to develop designer Superkines by fusing them to other proteins, antibodies, or naked IL-2, IL-4, and IL-13 Superkines. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.