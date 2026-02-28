Matthews Korea Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MKOR) Short Interest Update

Matthews Korea Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,655 shares, a growth of 294.9% from the January 29th total of 13,586 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Matthews Korea Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MKOR opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.10. Matthews Korea Active ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

Institutional Trading of Matthews Korea Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Matthews Korea Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Korea Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews Korea Active ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Matthews Korea Active ETF by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 55,323 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews Korea Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Korea Active ETF (MKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of South Korean, large- and mid-cap companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MKOR was launched on Oct 29, 2010 and is issued by Matthews.

