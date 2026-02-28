MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
MasTec News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: MasTec beat consensus on both EPS ($2.07 vs. $1.94 est.) and revenue ($3.94B vs. $3.71B est.), with revenue up ~15.8% year‑over‑year — a clear driver of the rally. MasTec (MTZ) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and segment strength: Management highlighted strength in clean energy and power delivery, and a record backlog — supporting revenue visibility and upside to future quarters. MasTec Beats Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Books Solid Backlog
- Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance raised: MasTec set FY‑2026 EPS at 8.40 (above the ~8.02 consensus) and issued a higher revenue target (~$17.0B vs. ~$15.4B consensus), underpinning the stock’s strength. MasTec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Initial 2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Full public materials available: The earnings slide deck and the Q4 call transcript provide detailed segment metrics and backlog disclosures for modeling; investors should review for segment margin drivers. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Presentation slides: The earnings presentation provides project-level commentary useful for updating revenue/timing assumptions. MasTec, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Thematic upside: Analysts list MasTec among contractors poised to benefit from an AI/data‑center buildout (power, cooling, infrastructure) — a longer‑term demand tailwind. Buy 5 Construction Stocks Set to Soar on AI-Powered Data Center Boom
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guide is conservative: MasTec set Q1 EPS at 1.00 (vs. ~1.42 consensus) and revenue at ~$3.5B (below ~$3.7B consensus), creating near‑term earnings risk that could pressure the stock if Q1 plays out weakly. MasTec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Initial 2026 Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest fell ~12.9% in Feb — fewer short positions reduces the potential for a short‑squeeze catalyst, removing one source of upside. Short Interest Report (summary)
MasTec Stock Up 2.7%
MasTec stock opened at $297.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.94. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $300.00.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.
The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.
