MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasTec from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.16.

MasTec stock opened at $297.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.94. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

