MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Holdings Cut by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 1.73% of MarketAxess worth $112,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $12,221,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. R Squared Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 26.3% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,230,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 891,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised MarketAxess from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $232.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $209.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 29.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

