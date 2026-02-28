Maplebear Inc. $CART Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,995 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.32% of Maplebear worth $31,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 2,288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CART. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Maplebear Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ CART opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $222,161.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 404,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,337.40. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

