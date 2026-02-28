MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,951 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 29th total of 50,090 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Financially in Tune LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.
Shares of MMD opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $15.82.
The MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: MMD) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other state and local government obligations. By focusing on tax-exempt instruments, MMD aims to enhance after-tax yields for its shareholders, making it an option for investors in higher tax brackets who seek municipal bond exposure through a publicly traded vehicle.
As a defined-term fund, MMD was structured with a predetermined termination date at which point the portfolio is expected to be liquidated and proceeds returned to investors.
