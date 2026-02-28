MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,951 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 29th total of 50,090 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Financially in Tune LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MMD opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

The MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: MMD) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other state and local government obligations. By focusing on tax-exempt instruments, MMD aims to enhance after-tax yields for its shareholders, making it an option for investors in higher tax brackets who seek municipal bond exposure through a publicly traded vehicle.

As a defined-term fund, MMD was structured with a predetermined termination date at which point the portfolio is expected to be liquidated and proceeds returned to investors.

