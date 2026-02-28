MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

