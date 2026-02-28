MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 530.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,784 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

