MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 278,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure. EFAV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

