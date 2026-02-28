Madison Wealth Partners Inc Grows Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.12% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

USTB opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.1831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

