Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 11,134 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $29,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $107.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $108.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.5515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

