Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.74 and last traded at C$42.92, with a volume of 3329717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,448.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

