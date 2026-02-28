LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 10,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 25,626 shares in the company, valued at $882,559.44. This trade represents a 64.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 55.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE LTC opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.62. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 44.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.44%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.