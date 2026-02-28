Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 253,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,757,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 58.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.64.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $264.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Analyst Raises

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock‑in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi‑month positive for Lowe’s sales. Mortgage Rates

Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock‑in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi‑month positive for Lowe’s sales. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near‑term restructuring costs and longer‑term efficiency. Productivity Plan

Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near‑term restructuring costs and longer‑term efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short‑term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short‑term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer‑term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Affirm Partnership

Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer‑term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Negative Sentiment: Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell‑off as investors discounted future growth. Housing Headwinds

Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell‑off as investors discounted future growth. Negative Sentiment: There are some price‑target trims and neutral/hold actions (TD Cowen, DA Davidson, a few smaller adjustments) reflecting concerns about guidance and margin pressure from acquisitions — potential headwinds for near‑term multiple expansion. Analyst Cuts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

