Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$285.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.0 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LGND. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Shares of LGND opened at $198.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.46 and a 200 day moving average of $185.36. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $212.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.31, for a total value of $339,711.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,085.66. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $91,489.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,765.17. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,205 shares of company stock worth $611,192 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — non-GAAP EPS $2.02 vs. $1.46 est. and revenue $59.7M vs. $55.6M est.; revenue rose ~39.5% year-over-year, underpinning near-term momentum. Earnings Beat Article

Q4 results beat expectations — non-GAAP EPS $2.02 vs. $1.46 est. and revenue $59.7M vs. $55.6M est.; revenue rose ~39.5% year-over-year, underpinning near-term momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management issued very strong FY2026 guidance: adjusted EPS $8.00–$9.00 (vs. consensus ~$4.85) and revenue $245M–$285M (around consensus), signaling meaningful upside to street profitability expectations. Press Release

Management issued very strong FY2026 guidance: adjusted EPS $8.00–$9.00 (vs. consensus ~$4.85) and revenue $245M–$285M (around consensus), signaling meaningful upside to street profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $277 and kept an “outperform” rating, pointing to significant upside from current levels. Analyst Note

Analyst support: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $277 and kept an “outperform” rating, pointing to significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth thesis reinforced — company projects a ~23% CAGR in royalty revenues through 2030 and reported ~48% full-year royalty revenue growth for 2025, supporting durable cash-flow expectations. Royalty Growth Outlook

Longer-term growth thesis reinforced — company projects a ~23% CAGR in royalty revenues through 2030 and reported ~48% full-year royalty revenue growth for 2025, supporting durable cash-flow expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call materials and transcripts are available for detail review — useful to confirm drivers (one-time items, royalty composition, cadence of royalty receipts). Review the call transcript and highlights for management color. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Highlights

Earnings-call materials and transcripts are available for detail review — useful to confirm drivers (one-time items, royalty composition, cadence of royalty receipts). Review the call transcript and highlights for management color. Neutral Sentiment: Other analysts voiced bullish views (e.g., HC Wainwright), which can support sentiment but are not new fundamental data. Analyst Commentary

Other analysts voiced bullish views (e.g., HC Wainwright), which can support sentiment but are not new fundamental data. Negative Sentiment: Some short-term selling pressure was reported (an article noted ~6% intraday weakness) — likely profit-taking and valuation concerns (LGND’s high P/E) after sharp moves; monitor whether investors question sustainability of the elevated EPS guidance or attribute upside to non-recurring items. Why Stock Fell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.

