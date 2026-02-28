Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LRMR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital upgraded Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners raised Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

LRMR opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $439.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

