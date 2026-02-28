Landing Point Financial Group LLC Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF $CLOA

Landing Point Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the quarter. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Landing Point Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Landing Point Financial Group LLC owned 0.93% of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $977,000. Bulwark Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

Shares of CLOA opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

