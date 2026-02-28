Landing Point Financial Group LLC Buys 6,033 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Landing Point Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 67.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sprott’s Paul Wong argues a structural shift toward a new global monetary reserve system (“Bretton Woods III”), positioning gold as a core reserve asset — a narrative that supports long‑term demand for gold and gold ETFs like IAU. ‘As the world breaks up, you’re going to need a monetary reserve system’ – Sprott’s Paul Wong on why Bretton Woods III is inevitable and gold stands alone
- Positive Sentiment: Kitco reports gold has rebounded above the $5,200 area and finished February at fresh records — immediate price momentum that typically lifts IAU flows and sentiment. Gold prices push back above $5,200; sees solid rebound in February to end month with another record
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple FXEmpire forecasts highlight sustained bullish momentum, with technicians pushing targets materially higher (one note saying a prior $8,000 target may have been conservative) — reinforces investor conviction in continued upside for gold and IAU. Gold Price Forecast – Our $8,000 Target Was Likely Too Conservative
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and strategists (including Bank of America coverage) say gold’s bull market remains mid‑cycle with paths to much higher levels (e.g., $6,000+), supporting allocation to gold ETFs if risk‑off drivers persist. Despite consolidating below $5,200, gold still has a path to $6,000, says Bank of America
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical notes and market commentary show gold trading in tight ranges at times (consolidation around recent highs) — suggests short‑term chop even while trend stays constructive. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Tight Range
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader media coverage (e.g., WSJ features) increases visibility for gold but doesn’t directly alter supply/demand — can support flows through investor attention. Warren Buffett and the Giant Gold Cube
- Negative Sentiment: Several reports note profit‑taking and short‑term pressure (silver leading some pullbacks), and hawkish Fed risks or a stronger USD could cap upside — these are the main near‑term risks for IAU if risk sentiment flips. Profit-taking price pressure on gold, silver
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Read this or regret it forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.