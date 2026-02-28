Landing Point Financial Group LLC Buys 6,033 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Landing Point Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 67.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $104.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.34.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

