Kyntra Bio (NASDAQ:KYNB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

Kyntra Bio (NASDAQ:KYNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Kyntra Bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Kyntra Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kyntra Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kyntra Bio

Kyntra Bio Trading Down 0.6%

Kyntra Bio Company Profile

NASDAQ:KYNB opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.83. Kyntra Bio has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyntra Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyntra Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.