Koch Inc. Makes New $81.75 Million Investment in Via Transportation Inc. $VIA

Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,747,000. Via Transportation makes up approximately 10.8% of Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Koch Inc. owned 2.14% of Via Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

VIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Via Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Via Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Via Transportation to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE VIA opened at $17.16 on Friday. Via Transportation Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

