KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNOP shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 14.69%.The company had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.12 million. Analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership formed in 2013 to own and operate shuttle tankers under long‐term charters in the offshore oil industry. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KNOP, the partnership specializes in the transportation of crude oil from offshore production facilities to onshore refineries. Its fleet comprises moderne shuttle tankers equipped with dynamic positioning systems, enabling safe transfer operations in harsh weather and sea conditions.

The partnership’s vessels primarily serve fields in the North Sea, Brazil and West Africa, where they operate under multi‐year contracts with major energy producers.

