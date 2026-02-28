Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.41 and last traded at $129.5610, with a volume of 14140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Get Kirby alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $851.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 34,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $4,441,467.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,776,242.05. This trade represents a 25.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 11,667 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $1,508,893.11. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,894.62. This represents a 44.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,205. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 292.0% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 116,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 11.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 160,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.