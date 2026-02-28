Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Kinross Gold makes up about 1.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 43,819 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price target on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $36.93 on Friday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

