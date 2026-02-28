Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kidoz had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 3.53%.

Kidoz Stock Performance

KDOZF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Kidoz has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Get Kidoz alerts:

About Kidoz

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS: KDOZF) is a digital advertising and content platform that specializes in providing child-safe environments for mobile apps and online publishers. Headquartered in Israel, the company offers software development kits (SDKs) and content recommendation engines designed to help developers monetize family-oriented apps while ensuring compliance with global privacy regulations such as COPPA and GDPR-K. By filtering out inappropriate content and restricting data collection, Kidoz delivers a secure ecosystem where brands can reach younger audiences under strict safety guidelines.

The company’s core product suite centers on its proprietary SDK, which integrates seamlessly into third-party applications and websites to enable rich media advertising, interactive content placements and rewards-based engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.